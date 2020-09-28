Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $10,916.78 or 1.00035232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $954.90 million and $28.41 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00045338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000723 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00141445 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 87,471 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.