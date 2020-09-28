WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WSFS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $295,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.