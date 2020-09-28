Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Insider Lee Hatton Sells 4,000 Shares

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) insider Lee Hatton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$97.77 ($69.84), for a total value of A$391,096.00 ($279,354.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.72, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$80.82.

About Xero

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

