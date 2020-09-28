Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
Xerox has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Xerox has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.
Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $39.47.
In other Xerox news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 706,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.
About Xerox
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.
