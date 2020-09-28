Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Xerox has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Xerox news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 706,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

