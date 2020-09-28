Xerox Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Shares of XRX opened at $17.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 706,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 24,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,687.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

