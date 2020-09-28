Xerox Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Xerox has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $17.98 on Monday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 24,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,687.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 706,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

