Xerox Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
Xerox has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Xerox has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.
Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $17.98 on Monday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 24,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,687.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 706,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
About Xerox
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.
