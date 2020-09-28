Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Raised to $8.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AUY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after acquiring an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 49.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 721,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 238,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 858.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 274,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

