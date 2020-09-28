York Water Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:YORW)

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1802 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

York Water has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. York Water has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

York Water stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $545.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.11. York Water has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

YORW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

