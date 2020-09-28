Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) will report $2.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum China by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,543,000 after acquiring an additional 332,917 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its position in Yum China by 35.0% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Yum China by 14.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,358 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Yum China by 311.7% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 177,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 134,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,258. Yum China has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

