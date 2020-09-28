Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yunji from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

YJ opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $379.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.11. Yunji has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.30.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,911 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Yunji worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

