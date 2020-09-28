Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ameresco by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ameresco by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ameresco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. 21,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

