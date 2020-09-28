Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.12). Ardmore Shipping also reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. 3,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,423. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

