Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million.

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

FBK stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $776.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In related news, Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $135,345.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,587,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,296,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $818,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,475,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

