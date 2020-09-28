Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Financial Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFBC. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,642,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,261,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,524,000 after buying an additional 118,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after buying an additional 253,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,514,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 115,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 309,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.19. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

