Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. First Financial Northwest posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFNW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,002. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

