Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. First Financial Northwest posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,002. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.
About First Financial Northwest
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
