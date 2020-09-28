Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.87 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $80,258,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares in the company, valued at $776,461,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Fortive by 25.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.23. 62,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,646. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.19. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

