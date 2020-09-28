Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GeoPark’s earnings. GeoPark reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GeoPark will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GeoPark.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut GeoPark from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital upgraded GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 24.3% during the first quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 5,882,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,898 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in GeoPark by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 175,586 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 849,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219,532 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 323,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 34,944 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 63.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 73,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 58,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.23.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

