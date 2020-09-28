Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.97. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.29. 45,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,992. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

