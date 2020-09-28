Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.23. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,876,453. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HALO traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

