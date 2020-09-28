Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.10). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 9,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.92.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.