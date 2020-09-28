Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.10). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 9,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.92.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.