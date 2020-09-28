Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $750.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $750.61 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $662.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen raised Marvell Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.39.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 250,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,526 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

