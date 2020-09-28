Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Micron Technology reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. 935,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,582,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

