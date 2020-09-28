Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.33 Million

Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report $33.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $36.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $129.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $130.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $127.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. 4,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,821. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.