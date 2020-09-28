Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.83 Million

Analysts expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to post sales of $57.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.23 million to $58.43 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $57.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $226.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.45 million to $226.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $242.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.76 million to $243.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,670.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Saul Centers by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 91,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,571. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $593.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $57.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

