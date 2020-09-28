Zacks: Analysts Expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Million

Brokerages expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to announce $29.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.60 million and the highest is $30.14 million. First of Long Island reported sales of $27.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year sales of $115.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $118.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $115.12 million, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $116.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First of Long Island.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLIC. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First of Long Island currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First of Long Island stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. 60,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,009. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $345.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.47.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.