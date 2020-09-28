Zacks: Analysts Expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages forecast that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.93.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 2,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $80.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

