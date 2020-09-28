Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,683. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nutanix by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 954,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 89.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,285,000 after acquiring an additional 478,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

