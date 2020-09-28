Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce sales of $305.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.90 million. Nutanix posted sales of $314.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $49,448.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 14,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $334,743.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,683. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,781. Nutanix has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.02.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.