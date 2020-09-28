Zacks: Analysts Expect Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($15.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($72.92) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($72.41).

Several analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 10,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,288. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

