Zacks: Analysts Expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. PRGX Global posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRGX shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

PRGX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,078. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. PRGX Global has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $112.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

