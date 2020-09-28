Zacks: Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.77 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $10.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,225,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after purchasing an additional 155,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 86,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

