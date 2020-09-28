Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 457.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.53 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $387.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,693,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 97,663 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,525,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 525,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 53.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 473,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 264,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 561.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 764,726 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

