Zacks: Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.34. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $614,494. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $68,521,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 38.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 131,175 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 82,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 41,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,989. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

