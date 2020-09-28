Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.04). W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.04 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

NYSE:WTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 128,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,823. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $247.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

In related news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 190,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $410,325.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $40,928.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,177 shares in the company, valued at $561,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 495,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,103. Corporate insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 211,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 90,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,334,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 106,351 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

