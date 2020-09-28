Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Announce -$1.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.85). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($31.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($59.63) to ($8.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($32.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($31.41).

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,337. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

