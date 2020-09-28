Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $12.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.75 million. Airgain posted sales of $13.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $49.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $49.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $61.24 million, with estimates ranging from $59.02 million to $64.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Airgain by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Airgain by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $13.74. 1,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 million, a PE ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 1.48. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

