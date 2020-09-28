Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.76. Discovery Communications reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Macquarie cut Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 120.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 63,365 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 3,540.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,832. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

