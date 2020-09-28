Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.42. Gentex posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,122. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,076 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $17,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 202.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after buying an additional 620,310 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 118.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 385,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 343,358 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.