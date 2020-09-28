Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hoegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HMLP traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. 2,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $353.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 25.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 79,207 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

