Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions also posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $68,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,550 shares of company stock worth $1,147,494. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,839 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 253.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,849 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $15,353,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.9% during the second quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,498. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.87 and a beta of 1.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.