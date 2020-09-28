Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.20 Million

Brokerages predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $32.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.84 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $29.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $121.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $122.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $141.18 million, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $141.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts purchased 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $203,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.65. 2,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,195. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $687.31 million, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

