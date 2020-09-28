Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.34. NortonLifeLock posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLOK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

