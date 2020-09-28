Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Provident Financial posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Provident Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 1,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,570. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

