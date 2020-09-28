Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.98 Million

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce sales of $702.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $699.11 million and the highest is $705.80 million. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $649.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

RCII stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 666,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,016. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.58. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

