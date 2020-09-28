Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Analysts forecast that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Spire reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Spire’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Spire by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Spire by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Spire by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,186. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $87.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

