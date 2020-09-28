Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SWK Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SWKH) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that SWK Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SWKH) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK (NYSE:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE SWKH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493. SWK has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

