Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to announce $69.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.66 million. Talend posted sales of $62.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $278.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.30 million to $278.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $316.07 million, with estimates ranging from $312.23 million to $319.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

TLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $55,107.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,535 shares of company stock worth $1,340,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,762,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,524,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after buying an additional 300,640 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,120,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 637,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Talend by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after buying an additional 317,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

TLND traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Talend has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

