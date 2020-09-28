Zacks: Brokerages Expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.25 Million

Brokerages expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to post $135.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.00 million. FB Financial posted sales of $96.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $507.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.97 million to $530.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $519.68 million, with estimates ranging from $502.20 million to $542.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other FB Financial news, Chairman James W. Ayers purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $135,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 13,587,910 shares in the company, valued at $350,296,319.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $203,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $818,283. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,475,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 4,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,070. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $776.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.