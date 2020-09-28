Zacks: Brokerages Expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post sales of $13.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.16 million to $13.99 million. Joint reported sales of $12.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $54.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.44 million to $55.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $67.17 million, with estimates ranging from $64.28 million to $70.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,518. Joint has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Joint by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Joint during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

