Zacks: Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $711,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. 2,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $687.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $38.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

